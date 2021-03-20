Christopher Dawson Sells 5,960 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $328,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 223,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Christopher Dawson sold 9,240 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $578,608.80.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Christopher Dawson sold 60,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Christopher Dawson sold 58,205 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $3,714,061.05.

Sunrun stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,389.85 and a beta of 2.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.06.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

