Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,835 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 24.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 510,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 38.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BTI opened at $39.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

