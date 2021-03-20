Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Total by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $899,103,000 after buying an additional 5,290,178 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Total by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,167,000 after buying an additional 658,243 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Total by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,789,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,992,000 after buying an additional 35,136 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in Total by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after buying an additional 706,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Total by 552.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,035,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,521,000 after buying an additional 877,076 shares during the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOT opened at $48.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Total’s payout ratio is 52.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOT. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

