Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $121.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.85 and a 12 month high of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.74.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

