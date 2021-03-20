Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 660,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Marathon Oil by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 433,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 20,409 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRO opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MRO shares. Mizuho upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.79.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

