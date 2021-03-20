Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $523,000 Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 7.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 63.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 92.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 30,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 3.8% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 79,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

VIPS opened at $45.45 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

