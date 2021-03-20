Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 44.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 23.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,125,000 after purchasing an additional 129,938 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $57.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

