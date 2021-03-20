Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 2,281 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $153.80 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $88.14 and a twelve month high of $165.23. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.