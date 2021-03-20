Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.05. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

