Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 542.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWK opened at $138.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.77.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

