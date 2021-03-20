Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 20.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 18.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 274,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 42,187 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. CIBC dropped their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

