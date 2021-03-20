Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $42,000 in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after buying an additional 1,407,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,164,000 after buying an additional 1,065,692 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,508,000 after acquiring an additional 970,443 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,564,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,553,000 after acquiring an additional 958,649 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MKC opened at $86.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average of $93.52. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

