Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Stock Position Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,348,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,907 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.77% of Change Healthcare worth $43,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 28,315 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.39.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

