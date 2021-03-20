Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Century Casinos posted earnings of ($1.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Century Casinos.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.25 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of CNTY opened at $10.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $312.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 497.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 212,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 27,840 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Further Reading: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.