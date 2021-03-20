Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Receives $18.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAGDF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS CAGDF opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

