Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

