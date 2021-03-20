Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cellectis were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cellectis by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cellectis by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cellectis by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Cellectis by 11.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cellectis S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $916.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.59.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

CLLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cellectis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.