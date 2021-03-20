Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.05.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $225.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.62 and its 200 day moving average is $179.19. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $90.64 and a twelve month high of $237.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

