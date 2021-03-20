Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATB. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 95,587 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

