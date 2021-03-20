Carry Market Cap Tops $266.97 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Carry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded up 187.8% against the dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $266.97 million and approximately $228.67 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,977,684,546 coins and its circulating supply is 7,861,580,050 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

