Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

TAST has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $373.36 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.61. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $455,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,258,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

