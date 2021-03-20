Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.52.

Shares of CCL opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 87,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 169,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,480,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,469,000 after purchasing an additional 133,296 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,081,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 251,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 149,236 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

