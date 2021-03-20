Carlsberg A/S’s (CABGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carlsberg A/S from an in-line rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Carlsberg A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of CABGY opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. Carlsberg A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

