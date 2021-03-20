Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,777 shares in the company, valued at $439,233.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

