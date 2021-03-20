Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.44. Capital Southwest reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSWC. TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director David R. Brooks acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Capital Southwest by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 865,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 24,649 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 278,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 67,078 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $431.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.01%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

