Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $50.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.96% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GTBIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.75 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $46.00 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of GTBIF opened at $34.49 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

