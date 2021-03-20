Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Hits New 1-Year High at $118.88

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.88 and last traded at $118.59, with a volume of 25994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.06.

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

The firm has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

