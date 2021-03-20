Canaccord Genuity Raises Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$72.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RCI.B. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.07.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$60.58 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$46.81 and a twelve month high of C$65.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$58.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05. The company has a market cap of C$30.21 billion and a PE ratio of 19.34.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

