Canaccord Genuity Boosts SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Price Target to $22.00

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded SharpSpring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital downgraded SharpSpring from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SharpSpring in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SharpSpring currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SHSP opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.89 million, a P/E ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 1.75. SharpSpring has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $26.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SharpSpring will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHSP. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SharpSpring by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SharpSpring by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

