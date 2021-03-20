Camden Asset Management L P CA Takes Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Camden Asset Management L P CA bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 58,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $14,687,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.02. 2,564,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,341. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

