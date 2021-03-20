California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,253,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,941,000 after acquiring an additional 682,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,484,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,381,000 after acquiring an additional 371,489 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,901,000 after acquiring an additional 134,775 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 260,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after buying an additional 101,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in California Water Service Group by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 73,035 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

NYSE:CWT opened at $53.60 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,496.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CWT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.