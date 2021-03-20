Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 5,912 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 19,258 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,713,000 after acquiring an additional 33,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $587,629. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $183.93 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $104.89 and a one year high of $190.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.27 and a 200 day moving average of $162.62. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

