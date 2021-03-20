Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Baidu were worth $11,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

BIDU stock opened at $257.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.00. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.23 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIDU. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.53.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

