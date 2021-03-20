Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 580,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,525,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,188,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $344.63 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.57 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 142.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $387.70 and a 200 day moving average of $372.07.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total transaction of $388,278.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at $12,054,615.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,171 shares of company stock valued at $33,077,263. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.35.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

