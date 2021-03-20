Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $7.16 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,370 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,209 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.44. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.