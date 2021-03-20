CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

NYSE:CAE opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.34. CAE has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $79,964,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $25,852,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in CAE by 608.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 128,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 110,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CAE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,197,000 after purchasing an additional 32,466 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

