Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $597.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.44. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.70). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIRM. SVB Leerink began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,637.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Clements purchased 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.61 per share, with a total value of $45,966.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,852.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

