Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AZYO opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

