Caas Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter worth $1,045,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter worth $2,090,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter worth $4,180,000.

Get Population Health Investment alerts:

Population Health Investment stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $11.84.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc engages primarily in the business of blank checks. The company is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Population Health Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Population Health Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.