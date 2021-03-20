Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,755,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,534,000.

Shares of SCOAU opened at $10.26 on Friday. Scion Tech Growth I has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

