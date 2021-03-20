Caas Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 25,000 Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,150,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,144,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,173,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGC opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $18.11.

Altimeter Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

