Caas Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 184,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.87% of Aprea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APRE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

APRE stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $41.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.10.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

