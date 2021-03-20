Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $332.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $264.00 to $332.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.83.

BURL stock opened at $307.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.31. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $126.93 and a fifty-two week high of $321.86.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

