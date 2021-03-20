Burger Swap (BURGER) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $275.94 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 36.8% against the dollar. One Burger Swap token can now be bought for about $5.38 or 0.00009049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a market cap of $64.39 million and approximately $275.94 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.82 or 0.00460720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00067402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.00142966 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00060968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.75 or 0.00657452 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00075786 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,347,253 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,972,253 tokens. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

