Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Trading Down 8.9%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.58 and last traded at $66.19. 2,647,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 4,576,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.67.

BMBL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bumble from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bumble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham purchased 6,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

