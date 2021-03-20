BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s (BTBIF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTBIF opened at $3.42 on Thursday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

