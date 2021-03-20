BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s (BTBIF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS BTBIF opened at $3.42 on Thursday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
