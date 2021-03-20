BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

