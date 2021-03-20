BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BRT. JMP Securities boosted their target price on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.63.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BRT Apartments by 294.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in BRT Apartments by 4.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BRT Apartments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in BRT Apartments by 69.1% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 125,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 51,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

