BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Receives $18.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BRT stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.38. 160,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,182. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 294.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. 32.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

