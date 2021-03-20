BRP’s (DOOO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on BRP from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.50.
NASDAQ DOOO opened at $81.98 on Friday. BRP has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $82.25. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average is $62.30.
BRP Company Profile
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.