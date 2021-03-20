BRP’s (DOOO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on BRP from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.50.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $81.98 on Friday. BRP has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $82.25. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average is $62.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,156,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 201,350 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

